The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday.

Who's Playing

Brentford @ Chelsea

Current Records: Brentford 10-14-8, Chelsea 10-9-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:45 p.m. ET Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge TV: Peacock

What to Know

Brentford will head out on the road to face off against Chelsea at 6:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. If the 0-0 final from the last time they met is any indication, this match could be decided by whoever gets on the board.

Brentford haven't won a game since March 15th, a trend which continued on Saturday. Neither they nor Aston Villa could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Brentford's goal came from Ivan Toney at minute 65, while Aston Villa's was scored by Douglas Luiz in the 87th.

The game between Chelsea and Manchester United on Saturday was postponed. The last EPL contest Chelsea played was a 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion last Saturday.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are looking for a better result on Wednesday. We'll see if Chelsea are willing to oblige them.

Odds

Chelsea are a solid favorite against Brentford, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -145 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

