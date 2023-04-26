The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday.
Who's Playing
- Brentford @ Chelsea
- Current Records: Brentford 10-14-8, Chelsea 10-9-12
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Stamford Bridge
- TV: Peacock
What to Know
CBS Sports has the soccer podcast for you, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.
Brentford will head out on the road to face off against Chelsea at 6:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. If the 0-0 final from the last time they met is any indication, this match could be decided by whoever gets on the board.
Brentford haven't won a game since March 15th, a trend which continued on Saturday. Neither they nor Aston Villa could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Brentford's goal came from Ivan Toney at minute 65, while Aston Villa's was scored by Douglas Luiz in the 87th.
The game between Chelsea and Manchester United on Saturday was postponed. The last EPL contest Chelsea played was a 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion last Saturday.
After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are looking for a better result on Wednesday. We'll see if Chelsea are willing to oblige them.
Odds
Chelsea are a solid favorite against Brentford, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -145 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
See English Premier League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.