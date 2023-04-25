With things falling into place for Mauricio Pochettino to become their next manager, are Chelsea even focused on the match in front of them? While Frank Lampard will do his best to keep the team aligned on the task at hand, the reality is that they have yet to win a match during his spell as interim manager. With that and the hope of a new manager over the horizon, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Blues slip up, something that can't be allowed against Brentford on Wednesday.

Thomas Frank will find any team's weaknesses and exploit them so if Chelsea have an off day, the Bees will make them pay. Looking to finish in the top half, Brentford also have the added benefit of being able to put distance between themselves and their London rivals in the table.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Apr. 26 | Time : 2:45 p.m.

: Wednesday, Apr. 26 | : 2:45 p.m. Location : Stamford Bridge -- London

: Stamford Bridge -- London TV: None | Live stream: Peacock

None | Peacock Odds: Chelsea -150; Draw +275; Brentford +420 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea: Kalidou Koulibaly is recovering but won't be available for the remainder of the month due to a hamstring injury. The Blues will have quite a few doubts as while Kai Havertz will miss the match, Reece James and Mason Mount could miss the rest of the season. Without much to play for, there's no reason for Chelsea to push players who aren't at 100% fitness but this is quite a spiral that the club are on.

Brentford: Despite leaving their last match early, Keven Schade will be available for selection against Chelsea. Christian Norgaard and Kristoffer Ajer will both miss the match but the team's depth has improved to a stage where missing a few players won't sink them in a match. Keane Lewis-Potter and Pontus Jansson likely won't feature again this season.

Prediction

Without James featuring for Chelsea, they're going to have quite a challenge versus a strong Brentford side. With Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo in form, this is a match that Brentford should win. Pick: Chelsea 0, Brentford 2