Chelsea vs. Brighton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Blues are hoping to get closer to second place as it sits in fourth

Fourth-place Chelsea looks to climb the table and fend off Tottenham and Arsenal when it goes to Brighton on Saturday in Premier League play.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Blues have been fairly strong on the road and create enough chances to earn the three points in the second half. Chelsea 2, Brighton 1.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories