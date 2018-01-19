Chelsea vs. Brighton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Blues are hoping to get closer to second place as it sits in fourth
Fourth-place Chelsea looks to climb the table and fend off Tottenham and Arsenal when it goes to Brighton on Saturday in Premier League play.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Blues have been fairly strong on the road and create enough chances to earn the three points in the second half. Chelsea 2, Brighton 1.
