Chelsea begin their most highly anticipated Premier League campaign in a long time on Monday with a visit to Brighton. The Blues are reloaded with new signings and expected to win this one comfortably against a team expected to battle relegation. With a bunch of new players, included two on defense, are Chelsea ready to roll or is that cohesion going to take some time? We may find out after 90 minutes here.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Monday, Sept. 14

: Monday, Sept. 14 Time : 3:15 p.m. ET

: 3:15 p.m. ET Location : The American Express Community Stadium -- East Sussex, England

: The American Express Community Stadium -- East Sussex, England TV: None

None Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Chelsea -160; Draw +305; Brighton +440 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea: The Blues have reloaded in attack, Christian Pulisic is expected to play after his quick return from a hamstring injury, and the sky is really the limit for Frank Lampard's team. With so many new pieces, it will be interesting to see if they gel well. The key will be balls out wide and playing low crosses into the box.

Brighton: A club that looks potentially destined to be relegated, these games against the big boys are where a draw could be the difference at the end of the season. Expect for the hosts to play cautious, aim to get their best chances on the counter or set pieces and for them to keep it close early. But it feels like they are going to need to some good fortune to keep this one close.

Prediction

Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner score in an easy victory. Pick: Chelsea 3, Brighton 0