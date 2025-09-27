It has been a week to forget for Chelsea, with the Blues only winning two of their last five matches, and things won't get any easier hosting Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Chelsea will be without starting goalkeeper Robert Sanchez who was sent off during their loss away to Manchester United, and manager Enzo Maresca will need to balance the need for three points at home with hosting Benfica in Champions League play on Tuesday.

Last season, when Chelsea were in the UEFA Conference League, these rotation questions were easier because Maresca could have different squads for each competition. Now in the Champions League, that's not the case as players are pushed harder each week that they're in action. Balancing beating Brighton is just as important as looking forward to Benfica when the goal is a top four spot in the Premier League.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Brighton, odds

Date : Saturday, Sep. 27 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Sep. 27 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge -- London

: Stamford Bridge -- London Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Chelsea -115; Draw +270; Brighton +290

Not only will Chelsea need to accomplish that feat without Sanchez, but Cole Palmer will also be unavailable. The English midfielder has suffered a recurrence of his groin injury, which will keep him out for the next few weeks. Tosin Adarabioyo, Liam Delap, Levi Colwill, and Wesley Fofana will also be sidelined with injuries. No player has been more important for Chelsea than Palmer since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, with him scoring 38 goals and assisting 19 more since joining from Manchester City during the 2023-24 season.

Palmer has been someone who has also stepped up in big matches for the Blues, which is where this time on the sidelines can be a moment for growth. Joao Pedro has hit the ground running since joining from Brighton during the Club World Cup, and Pedro Neto has also seen his importance to the side grow. Along with a strong defense, the attack stepping up for the Blues would be the best-case scenario for Chelsea.

It won't be as easy to make the top four two seasons in a row, and improvement will be needed for Maresca's squad to follow up last season's accomplishments. Palmer can't play in every match so how they fare without him over the next few weeks will be telling for just how far Chelsea can climb.