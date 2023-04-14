Chelsea attempt to halt their four-game winless streak in league play when they host Brighton & Hove Albion in a 2022-23 English Premier League matchup on Saturday. Chelsea (10-9-11) have suffered two losses and played to a pair of draws since posting a 3-1 victory at Leicester City on March 11. Brighton (13-7-8) are coming off a 2-1 setback against Tottenham that ended their five-game unbeaten run. The teams met earlier this season in Brighton, with the Seagulls posting a 4-1 victory.

Chelsea vs. Brighton money line: Blues +165, Seagulls +160, Draw +235

Chelsea vs. Brighton over/under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Brighton spread: Brighton -0.5 (+155)

CHE: The Blues have failed to score in their last four matches across all competitions

BRI: The Seagulls have been held without a goal just once in their last 18 Premier League games

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues will be looking to return to last month's offensive form as they scored eight goals while going 3-1-0 across all competitions in March. They've been outscored 5-0 over three losses and a draw in April thus far. Chelsea have been strong at home against Brighton of late, registering five victories and a pair of draws in the last seven meetings at Stamford Bridge. Kai Havertz leads the team with seven goals this season and converted in back-to-back matches prior to the Blues' current four-game drought.

The 23-year-old German, who netted eight goals in 29 contests last season, also scored Chelsea's lone goal in their loss in October. Raheem Sterling is second on the Blues with four goals during league play in his first season with the club. However, the 28-year-old winger did tally in the second leg of Chelsea's Round of 16 tie against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on March 7 to help the side advance to the quarterfinals.

Why you should back Brighton & Hove Albion

The Seagulls have lost only four of their last 17 Premier League matches, recording nine wins and four draws over that span. Brighton are one of the top offensive teams in the league this season, as only three clubs have eclipsed their total of 52 goals. The production has been spread out as six different players have netted four or more goals.

Alexis Mac Allister leads the Seagulls with eight goals in 25 matches after recording only five in 33 games last season. Wingers Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March have registered seven goals apiece while midfielder Pascal Grob has netted six and Evan Ferguson has notched four. The 28-year-old March is among the league leaders in assists as he is tied for eighth place with a career-high six in 28 contests.

