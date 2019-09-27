Chelsea vs. Brighton: Premier League Matchday 7 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The last couple weeks have been rough for Chelsea. After losing to Valencia at home in the Champions League opener, the Blues followed that up with another loss at home to Premier League leader Liverpool, 2-1. A 7-1 win over Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup has given this team a little bit of momentum, but it will aim for stability as it goes for its first league win at home on Saturday when it hosts Brighton & Hove Albion.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Chelsea vs. Brighton

Date : Saturday, Sept. 28



: Saturday, Sept. 28 Time : 10 a.m. ET



: 10 a.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge



: Stamford Bridge TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Chelsea -245 | Brighton +675 | Draw +365

Storylines

Chelsea: It's kind of crazy to think, but here we are nearly in October and the Blues have yet to win a match at home this season outside of the Carabao Cup. The season started in early August. This team has just been so inconsistent, especially defensively. Christian Pulisic hasn't not been featured in the previous two league games either, and somebody has to step up when the younger players have an off night. He played midweek and may be in line for another start after grabbing an assist.

Brighton: This is a good time to catch Chelsea because of that poor form. The Blues have the third-worst defense in the league and the third-best attack. That shows that if they can improve on their defensive discipline, they'll have a chance to build momentum and secure consistent results. Easier said than done.

Prediction

The Blues get their first win at home this season as Tammy Abraham and Pulisic score.

Pick: Chelsea 3, Brighton 1