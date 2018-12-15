Chelsea vs. Brighton: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Chelsea visits Brighton on Sunday for the Premier League's 17th matchday, as the Blues look to hold on to fourth place with Arsenal knocking on the door. The Blues are 10-4-2 and are coming off that massive win over Manchester City last weekend, while Brighton is in 13th place at 6-3-7. The hosts are 11 points clear of the drop zone and are sitting pretty, with the team well on its way to survival and reaching the 40-point mark that usually cements a team's safety.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Chelsea vs. Brighton

Date : Sunday, Dec. 16



: Sunday, Dec. 16 Time : 8:30 a.m. ET



: 8:30 a.m. ET Location : American Express Community Stadium in East Sussex



: American Express Community Stadium in East Sussex TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Chelsea -220 / Brighton +650 / Draw +240



Storylines

Chelsea: The Blues rested some stars for their Europa League match, like Eden Hazard and Antonio Rudiger. Alvaro Morata picked up a knock on Thursday and looks doubtful.

Brighton: Allreza Jahanbakhsh has been out since early November with a hamstring injury but is progressing. Shane Duffy is suspended for this match.

Chelsea vs. Brighton prediction

The Blues dominate in the midfield, get over 60 percent possession and earn all three points.

Pick: Chelsea (-220)