Chelsea vs. Burnley: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Chelsea vs. Burnley soccer game
Who's Playing
Burnley @ Chelsea
Current Records: Burnley 7-11-3; Chelsea 11-7-3
What to Know
Burnley will head off to play at Stamford Bridge to try and steal back a positive result from Chelsea after losing their first round-robin matchup. Burnley will head out on the road to face off against Chelsea at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. Burnley staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
Burnley fell a goal short of Aston Villa last week, losing 2-1.
Speaking of close games: Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Burnley came up short against Chelsea the last time the two teams met in last October, falling 4-2. Can Burnley avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- Who: Chelsea vs. Burnley
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Stamford Bridge
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
