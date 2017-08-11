Chelsea vs. Burnley live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Blues open up their title defense at home on Saturday
Chelsea opens up its title defense in the Premier League on Saturday when it welcomes Burnley to Stamford Bridge.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
Where: Stamford Bridge in London
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV and NBC Sports Live
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
Chelsea to win - 2/9
Draw - 9/2
Burnley to win - 14/1
Prediction
Chelsea rolls behind a big match from Alvaro Morata, and the Blues get all three points to kick off the campaign.
Chelsea 3, Burnley 0.
