Thomas Tuchel's second game as Chelsea manager brings with it another eye-opening introduction to life in the Premier League as Burnley arrive at Stamford Bridge. If the new Blues boss thought that Wolverhampton Wanderers were giants wait until he meets Sean Dyche's backline.

Burnley's visit could not be coming at a more inopportune moment for Chelsea with the Clarets having won their last three Premier League games to clamber clear of the relegation zone. As Liverpool can attest, it is perfectly possible to have a lot of meandering possession against Dyche's side without beating the excellent Nick Pope in goal. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Storylines

Chelsea: How much can be read into a single game off the back of a single training session a single day after a new manager is appointed? Tuchel would argue very little. "First of all that was a totally unfair team selection because I had no reason for any of the players who did not start, why they didn't deserve to start," he said.

Further sessions and games will be required before much beyond the broad outlines of Chelsea take form but we certainly got a taste for one underlying principle in the draw with Wolves where the Blues completed 832 passes but turned their possession haul into just 14 shots with an expected goals value of 0.68. It may be some the patterns and creativity of their manager's previous teams are evident.

Burnley: After two points in their first eight league games, Burnley have taken 20 in the 11 since and the old patterns to their play are starting to emerge. In a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in particular they were exceptional at inviting bad shots on their goal, a good tendency against a Chelsea side who needed no invitation to take suboptimal efforts against Wolves.

Certainly Dyche is not unduly concerned by facing Tuchel. "We saw (against Wolves) they were passing more than they had done, with incredibly high stats on keeping the ball. They didn't score but they certainly knocked on the door. We'll wait and see but I think with our wealth of experience in the Premier League, you can always use that knowledge. We'll focus on ourselves and how we can be effective."

Prediction

This could be a very tough task for a team still trying to gel under a new manager. Burnley know just what is required to upset a top side and may just do so again. Pick: Burnley (+900)