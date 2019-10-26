Chelsea vs. Burnley: Premier League Matchday 10 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Chelsea goes to Burnley on Saturday in Premier League action with a ton of momentum and with Christian Pulisic looking sharp. The Blues won at Ajax on Wednesday in the Champions League in an impressive showing, and they look to stay hot against a Burnley team that can compete with some of the more talented squads in the league. It's a test for the Blues but one they'll be confident in winning due to recent form.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Chelsea vs. Burnley

Date : Saturday, Oct. 26



: Saturday, Oct. 26 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET



: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Turf Moor



: Turf Moor TV channel : NBC



: NBC Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Chelsea: Will Pulisic get the start? Chelsea has won back to back games, and he's been key off the bench in both. He helped create the winning goal against Newcastle last weekend and set up Michy Batshuayi against Ajax, so one would think he's deserved a full run out.

Burnley: This will be all about staying compact. Because of the young, quick talent Chelsea has in attack, it will be crucial for Burnley to keep the Blues in front and be cautious when it comes to the diagonal passing that Chelsea likes to use to create its chances.

Chelsea vs. Burnley prediction

Pulisic starts, scores his first Premier League goal and the Blues win.

Pick: Chelsea 2, Burnley 0