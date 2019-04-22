Chelsea vs. Burnley: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Blues need three points to keep their top-four dream going strong
Chelsea welcome Burnley to London on Monday for Premier League action with the Blues looking to jump up the table. The Blues are in fifth place with a record of 20-6-8 and 66 points, while Burnley entered the weekend with a record of 11-6-17 in 15th place with 39 points, eight clear of the drop zone.
It's a huge game for the Blues, one of their most important ones left on the schedule with four Premier League games left.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Chelsea vs. Burnley
- Date: Monday, April 22
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Stamford Bridge
- TV channel: Chelsea
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Chelsea -396/ Burnley +1274 / Draw +531
Storylines
Chelsea: No. 3 Tottenham, No. 4 Arsenal and No. 6 Manchester United all lost, which is great news for the Blues. Now a victory would put Maurizio Sarri's team in third place with a two-point lead over what would be fourth-place Tottenham. A draw still gets Chelsea into the top four, but a big three points here would be perfect with the fellow top-four contenders all losing.
Burnley: The club is looking to get as high up the table as possible, and a win would move the team into 13th place. The worries of relegation are minimal and this team is pretty much a lock to be in the top flight next season. Winners of three straight, Burnley enters with a ton of momentum.
Chelsea vs. Burnley prediction
Eden Hazard scores again, Gonzalo Higuain gets one as well and the Blues win.
Pick: Chelsea (-396)
