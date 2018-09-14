Chelsea vs. Cardiff City live stream info: How to watch Premier League, stream online
The Blues are one of five undefeated teams remaining in the league
Chelsea hopes to finish the weekend with its 100 percent record in the Premier League still intact as the Blues face Welsh side Cardiff City on the fifth matchday of the Premier League.
Chelsea is 4-0-0 and second in the table, just a goal out of first place where Liverpool stands entering the weekend. Cardiff, meanwhile, is 16th with two draws and two losses so far, having score just two goals in four games.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch in the USA
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: NBC Sports Gold
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Chelsea is so much stronger and has a lot of confidence right now. Jorginho has made a huge difference in the middle, and he gets an assist on Saturday in another win for the Blues. Chelsea 3, Cardiff 0.
