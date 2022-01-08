Chesterfield have struggled in the past few years as they were in League One as recently as the 2016-17 season before two relegations in a row saw them fall to the National League. As this is a trip to Chelsea, they won't even be in line for the gate receipt boost of the match but the players will be up for the occasion facing the reigning European Champions.

Here's are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, Jan. 8 | Time : 12:30 pm. ET

: Saturday, Jan. 8 | : 12:30 pm. ET Location : Stamford Bridge -- London, England

: Stamford Bridge -- London, England Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Chelsea - 2500; Draw +1200; Chesterfield +3000 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea: As Chelsea have been struggling with injuries, this will be a welcome time for Thomas Tuchel to rotate the squad. While some first team players such as Timo Werner may need the minutes to regain fitness, expect mostly a youth lineup. They will need to ensure staying focused as these are the types of matches where players can be susceptible to a late stunner if the match isn't put away early.

Chesterfield: This is Chesterfield's first time facing a Premier League side in the FA Cup since 1996 when they drew with Middlesbrough before losing the replay. They are in a good spot in the league, sitting second with two games in hand but form won't help them much in this one. Laurence Maguire, Harry Maguire's younger brother, does turn out for Chesterfield as well but as a rotational defender, and he's unlikely to feature versus Chelsea.

Prediction



Timo Werner gets over his finishing yips as Chelsea rolls. Pick: Chelsea 4, Chesterfield 0