Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace live stream info, TV channel, start time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Blues can't afford to slip up here
Chelsea receives a visit from Crystal Palace on Saturday in Premier League play with both teams needing a victory. Chelsea is in fifth and five points behind the final Champions League spot, while Palace is in the drop zone and looking to survive.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Blues regain their scoring touch and earn a victory that keeps top-four hopes alive.
Chelsea 2, Palace 0.
