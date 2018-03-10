Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace live stream info, TV channel, start time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Chelsea receives a visit from Crystal Palace on Saturday in Premier League play with both teams needing a victory. Chelsea is in fifth and five points behind the final Champions League spot, while Palace is in the drop zone and looking to survive.

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

The Blues regain their scoring touch and earn a victory that keeps top-four hopes alive.

Chelsea 2, Palace 0.