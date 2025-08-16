Chelsea and Crystal Palace is will reignite their rivalry when they kick off their 2025 English Premier League campaigns on Sunday. Chelsea finished fourth in the EPL table last season, and the Blues should be surging with confidence after defeating Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in the FIFA Club World Cup over the summer. The Eagles should also be confident ahead of Sunday's match after they beat Liverpool on penalties in the Community Shield last weekend.

Kickoff from Stamford Bridge in London is set for 9 a.m. ET. The Blues are -160 favorites (risk $160 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace odds, while Palace are the +400 underdog. A draw is priced at +310, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Martin Green has to say. New users at bet365 can get $150 in bonus bets instantly with the latest bet365 bonus code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's best bets for Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace on Sunday:

Both teams to score (-140)

Chelsea to win & both teams to score (+210)

Both teams to score (-140)



These opponents played to 1-1 draws in both of their meetings last season. Chelsea have only been kept off the scoresheet once in their last 13 matches across all competitions, and Palace have been clean-sheeted just once in their last 12 matches overall. Jean-Philippe Mateta and Cole Palmer found the back of the net for their respective sides when these teams last met, and they are just two playmakers who can put their teams on the scoreboard on Sunday.

Both teams to score is listed at -146 odds at FanDuel, where you can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Sign up at FanDuel here:

Chelsea to win & both teams to score (+210)

"Both teams to score has paid off in the last four meetings between Chelsea and Palace, and it should land again on Sunday," Green said. "Palace have enough quality to make this game competitive, but Chelsea's superior quality in midfield should ultimately prove decisive."



You can place this bet at BetMGM Sportsbook, where new users can get the latest BetMGM bonus code good for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. Get started at BetMGM here:

Want more soccer picks for Sunday, August 17?

You've seen Martin Green's best bets for Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace. Now, get picks for every game from the experts who are tuned into professional soccer leagues all over the world.