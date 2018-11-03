Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace: Prediction, Premier League pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Chelsea hosts Crystal Palace on Sunday for the Premier League's 11th matchday, as the Blues look to build off the 4-0 win over Burnley and the midweek 3-2 win over Derby in the League Cup round of 16.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

Date : Sunday, Nov. 4



: Sunday, Nov. 4 Time : 11 a.m. ET



: 11 a.m. ET Location : London, England



: London, England TV channel : Telemundo



: Telemundo Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Chelsea -375 / Crystal Palace +925 / Draw +490

Storylines

Chelsea: Chelsea is one of three undefeated teams in the league with Manchester City and Liverpool. The Blues look like a serious contender to win the league but need to win games like this one.

Crystal Palace: Palace is in 14th place and has just seven goals in 10 games. Defensively, the team has been pretty solid, but the creativity in the final third must be better.

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace prediction

The Blues are in fine form and the addition of Jorginho in the middle has been key. He combines well with N'Golo Kante, and Chelsea wins.

Pick: Chelsea (-375)