Dinamo Zagreb travel to London hoping to end their Champions League campaign as they begun it, with a victory over Chelsea. This time the rewards could be more than just bragging rights; if AC Milan do them a favor in the other game then they could qualify for the Europa League knockout rounds.

Graham Potter will be acutely aware of what happened to his predecessor Thomas Tuchel when he lost to Dinamo; though that is not a remotely realistic prospect for the current Chelsea head coach he can ill afford to follow up a heavy defeat to Brighton with a Champions League loss, even if his side are already assured of top spot. Here is how you can watch the game and what you need to know:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. (coming soon!) By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 2 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Stamford Bridge -- London

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Chelsea -300; Draw +400; Dinamo +800 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea: One could easily imagine that we will see a significantly weakened Chelsea side take to the field at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, not only because top spot is already wrapped up for the Blues but because of the looming threat of Arsenal's visit to west London on Sunday morning. He also needs to protect his options in defense, with Reece James and Wesley Fofana likely out and this game potentially coming too soon for Kalidou Koulibably to play a full role. Mateo Kovacic and Kepa Arrizabalaga were also missing from training on Tuesday.

Still, Potter will be eager to see his side return to winning ways after a bruising defeat to his former club at the weekend. At a club like Chelsea, consecutive defeats constitutes a crisis and much of the good work the new manager has done since his appointment could be put in the shade by a loss, even in a dead rubber.

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Dinamo Zagreb: Leading the way in comfortable fashion in their domestic league despite their shock loss at Osijek on Saturday, Dinamo can afford to swing for the fences in pursuit of further European football. Notably Mislav Orsic was held in reserve for 89 minutes in Slavonia at the weekend, the ferocious winger has an outstanding record against London opposition that includes the winner against the Blues at the Stadion Maksimir in September.

Prediction

Had Chelsea beaten Brighton in midweek one might have expected them to take their foot off the gas on Wednesday. Instead expect them to push for a convincing victory. PICK: Chelsea 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0

Wednesday's broadcast schedule