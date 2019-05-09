Chelsea vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: Europa League semifinal prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

With a spot in the top-four of the Premier League wrapped up, Chelsea now shifts its focus toward reaching the Europa League final. The Blues host Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday in the second leg of the semifinals, aiming to build on the 1-1 draw from the first leg. Chelsea is in a fine position to advance but has to be cautious at the back to avoid an upset against a powerful attack.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Europa League: Chelsea vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Date : Thursday, May 9



: Thursday, May 9 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge



: Stamford Bridge TV channel : Univision Deportes



: Univision Deportes Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Chelsea -290 / Eintracht +750 / Draw +410

Storylines

Chelsea: A 0-0 draw will be enough for the Blues to move on, while a 1-1 draw will force extra time. But if there is a draw with multiple goals for either team, the Blues would be on their way out. They are still the favorite in this second leg but have to be cautious about a team in Eintracht that is known for scoring early.

Eintracht: This team is forced to score, or it will be out of the competition. Being more aggressive in attack will be needed and if Chelsea scores one, it's not a big deal because it doesn't really change the fact that they need to find the net. Expect them to go for more balls over the top against an inconsistent Chelsea defense.

Prediction

Eden Hazard starts in the second leg and scores twice as the Blues move on to the final.

Pick: Chelsea (-290)