Chelsea are on a roll after a difficult start to life under Graham Potter. With three straight victories, the Blues are now upwardly mobile in the Premier League's top half and this is the first of three mostly winnable home games. Everton are faring better under Sean Dyche too and picked up some important points against Brentford last time out. Currently one point above the drop zone the Toffees will be keen to create a bit of a cushion between themselves and the drop zone as soon as possible.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Mar. 18 | Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Mar. 18 | 1:30 p.m. ET Location: Stamford Bridge -- London, England

Stamford Bridge -- London, England TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)



USA | fuboTV (try for free) Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Odds: Chelsea -225; Draw: +320; Everton +700 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Chelsea: Wesley Fofana was seemingly unhurt despite a scare late on against Leicester City and has been called up for the latest France squad. Armando Broja and Thiago Silva are out but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Cesar Azpilicueta, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Edouard Mendy, Reece James and N'Golo Kante all stand a chance of making the squad. James is perhaps the most likely to start, but Joao Felix should be fit enough to retain his starting role.

Everton: Dominic Calvert-Lewin could return with no major new injury worries for Dyche. Nathan Patterson could also return which would only leave Andros Townsend out. Ben Godfrey could start ahead of Vitaly Mykolenko on the left, but Conor Coady could also return if the Toffees set up defensively.

Prediction

This one could be tight and Everton should resist but Chelsea appear to have turned a corner and will want to continue that good form ahead of the visits of Aston Villa and Liverpool. Pick: Chelsea 2, Everton 1.