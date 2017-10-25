Chelsea vs. Everton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch League Cup on TV, stream online
Everton faces an uphill battle to beat the Blues
Chelsea welcomes Everton in the EFL Cup on Wednesday just two days after the Toffees parted with manager Ronald Koeman after a horrific start to the Premier League season. Everton is talented but hasn't put it together, while the Blues are rolling and have their eye on a comfortable, expected victory.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Chelsea takes advantage of Everton's poor form to win comfortably and move on. Chelsea 4, Everton 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Wynalda has strong words for U.S. Soccer
Wynalda means business when it comes to this position
-
Is this the world's fastest man?
The guy is something else and would probably have a 99 speed rating in FIFA
-
How to watch Real Madrid in Copa del Rey
Los Blancos should have no trouble in this one
-
Lazio fans battle antisemitism
The club will make an effort to help educate youth in effort to prevent acts like this in the...
-
How to watch Tottenham vs. West Ham
These two teams are heading in opposite directions
-
USMNT now has caretaker manager
It's a Bruce Arena assistant
Add a Comment