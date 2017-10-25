Chelsea vs. Everton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch League Cup on TV, stream online

Chelsea welcomes Everton in the EFL Cup on Wednesday just two days after the Toffees parted with manager Ronald Koeman after a horrific start to the Premier League season. Everton is talented but hasn't put it together, while the Blues are rolling and have their eye on a comfortable, expected victory.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: None

Stream: WatchESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Chelsea takes advantage of Everton's poor form to win comfortably and move on. Chelsea 4, Everton 1.