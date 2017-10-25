Chelsea vs. Everton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch League Cup on TV, stream online

Everton faces an uphill battle to beat the Blues

Chelsea welcomes Everton in the EFL Cup on Wednesday just two days after the Toffees parted with manager Ronald Koeman after a horrific start to the Premier League season. Everton is talented but hasn't put it together, while the Blues are rolling and have their eye on a comfortable, expected victory.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET 
TV: None
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Chelsea takes advantage of Everton's poor form to win comfortably and move on. Chelsea 4, Everton 1. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories