Chelsea vs. Everton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Chelsea welcomes Everton to London on Sunday in Premier League play.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Stream: fuboTV and

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Chelsea - 4/9

Draw - 10/3

Everton - 6/1

Prediction

Chelsea gets things going early and takes all three points in convincing fashion. Chelsea 3, Everton 1.