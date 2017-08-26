Chelsea vs. Everton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

It's a big early test for both clubs

Chelsea welcomes Everton to London on Sunday in Premier League play. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET
TV: CNBC
Stream: fuboTV and 
Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Chelsea - 4/9
Draw - 10/3
Everton - 6/1

Prediction

Chelsea gets things going early and takes all three points in convincing fashion. Chelsea 3, Everton 1. 

