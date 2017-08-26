Chelsea vs. Everton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
It's a big early test for both clubs
Chelsea welcomes Everton to London on Sunday in Premier League play.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET
TV: CNBC
Stream: fuboTV and
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
Chelsea - 4/9
Draw - 10/3
Everton - 6/1
Prediction
Chelsea gets things going early and takes all three points in convincing fashion. Chelsea 3, Everton 1.
