Chelsea will look to continue their torrid scoring pace when they battle Everton in a key English Premier League match on Monday. The Blues (12-8-10) are unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions, scoring no fewer than two goals in each. The Toffees (9-8-14) are unbeaten in their last two EPL matches. Everton defeated Burnley 1-0 on April 6, while Chelsea played to a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United on April 7.

Chelsea vs. Everton over/under: 3.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Everton money line: Chelsea -145, Everton +360, Draw +320

CHE: Have registered 20 goals over the past seven matches

EVE: Have allowed just 42 goals in EPL play, the fourth fewest

Why you should back Chelsea

Midfielder Cole Palmer has been on a tear of late, scoring seven goals and adding three assists in the Blues' last five matches, including four in league play. Palmer registered three goals on nine shots with four on target in a 4-3 win over Manchester United on April 4. He had two goals on nine shots in a 2-2 draw with Burnley on March 30. In 27 appearances, including 22 starts, he has scored 16 goals and added nine assists.

Also helping power Chelsea is 22-year-old forward Nicolas Jackson from Senegal. In 27 matches, including 23 starts, he has nine goals and three assists on 55 shots, including 26 on target. His best match so far this season was a three-goal effort against Tottenham Hotspur in a 4-1 win on Nov. 6. In that match, he registered six shots, including four on target. He has two goals in his last five EPL matches. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Everton

The Toffees feature a balanced scoring attack with 15 players registering goals on the season. Leading the way is midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure of Mali. The 31-year-old has six goals and one assist in 25 appearances, all starts. He has taken 37 shots with 17 on target. He registered a goal on two shots, including one on target, in a 2-0 victory over Chelsea on Dec. 10.

Forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is also among the side's scoring leaders with five goals and one assist in 27 matches, including 21 starts. The 27-year-old has taken 60 shots with 22 on target. He scored a goal in Everton's last match, a 1-0 win over Burnley. In that contest, he took four shots, including three on target. He also registered a goal on two shots with one on net in a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on April 2. See which team to pick here.

