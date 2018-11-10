Chelsea vs. Everton: Prediction, Premier League pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Here's what to know about this match
The Premier League continues on Sunday as Chelsea welcomes Everton to Stamford Bridge. The Blues will look to remain undefeated on the league campaign in front of their supporters in what's expected to be a packed stadium.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Chelsea vs. Everton
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 11
- Time: 9:15 a.m. ET
- Location: Stamford Bridge in London
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Chelsea -250 / Everton +625 / Draw +390
European football expert David Sumpter's model has netted a mind-blowing 2,000 percent return over the past three seasons. Now, he's revealed his picks for this weekend's Premier League fixtures. Check them out only on SportsLine.
Storylines
Chelsea: The Blues are one of three undefeated teams in the league and have just eight goals against in 11 games. This is a game they'll be expected to take three points from.
Everton: The club is off to a solid start to the season and can possibly go top six with three points here. The team has played well as of late but is looking to find consistency.
Chelsea vs. Everton prediction
The Blues have Alvaro Morata playing with confidence and a midfield that is a nightmare to play against. Chelsea wins.
Pick: Chelsea (-250)
