Chelsea vs. Everton: Prediction, Premier League pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Premier League continues on Sunday as Chelsea welcomes Everton to Stamford Bridge. The Blues will look to remain undefeated on the league campaign in front of their supporters in what's expected to be a packed stadium.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Chelsea vs. Everton

Date : Sunday, Nov. 11



: Sunday, Nov. 11 Time : 9:15 a.m. ET



: 9:15 a.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge in London



: Stamford Bridge in London TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Chelsea -250 / Everton +625 / Draw +390

European football expert David Sumpter's model has netted a mind-blowing 2,000 percent return over the past three seasons. Now, he's revealed his picks for this weekend's Premier League fixtures. Check them out only on SportsLine.

Storylines

Chelsea: The Blues are one of three undefeated teams in the league and have just eight goals against in 11 games. This is a game they'll be expected to take three points from.

Everton: The club is off to a solid start to the season and can possibly go top six with three points here. The team has played well as of late but is looking to find consistency.

Chelsea vs. Everton prediction

The Blues have Alvaro Morata playing with confidence and a midfield that is a nightmare to play against. Chelsea wins.

Pick: Chelsea (-250)