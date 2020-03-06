Chelsea vs. Everton: Premier League preview, live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news

Chelsea hosts Everton on Sunday in Premier League action with the Blues looking to fight off Manchester United for fourth place. The Blues enter the weekend in fourth with a 13-6-9 record and 45 points, sitting three points ahead of United. The Toffees are in 11th with a 10-7-11 record but are just three points off of seventh place with the team still dreaming of qualifying for Europa League.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, March 8 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Location: Stamford Bridge -- London, England

TV: NBCSN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Chelsea -121; Draw +270; Everton +330 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea: There is a renewed confidence in this side despite all of the injury issues. Beating Liverpool 2-0 in the FA Cup on Tuesday has brought about that confidence and belief that this team can finish in the top four despite some tricky matches coming up. The defensive issues aren't quite fixed, but preventing the Reds from scoring is always impressive, especially considering Chelsea had conceded in the eight games prior. Against Everton, they must prioritize that defense again because Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been superb. The young English striker has 15 goals in 31 goals to lead the team.

Everton: When you glance at the league table and see Everton in 11th, it probably gives fans little hope of qualifying for Europe. But the Toffees are just five points back of fifth place, which could end up being a Champions League spot if Manchester City fails to win its appeal. Carlo Ancelotti's team has a tough scheduling coming up with this match, Liverpool, Leicester City and Tottenham. We'll know by mid April whether this team will actually have a shot at Europe. A win on Sunday puts them in the race, while a loss could be the final straw.

Prediction

The Blues start fast, get a goal from WIllian and take all three points to stay firmly in fourth place. Pick: Chelsea 2, Everton 1.

