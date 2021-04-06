Manager Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea try to keep their form up in the UEFA Champions League when they face off against FC Porto in the first leg of their quarterfinal on Wednesday. The two sides will face off in Spain at Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan instead of in Portugal due to COVID travel restrictions. Chelsea will be without N'golo Kante for the big game, with American Christian Pulisic listed as doubtful for the fixture. This is only the second knockout tie between the two teams in UEFA Champions League play. Chelsea advanced over Porto during the 2006-07 round of 16.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, April 7

: Wednesday, April 7 Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán -- Seville, Spain

: Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán -- Seville, Spain Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Porto +420; Draw +235; Chelsea -128 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea: The team is coming off an impressive month in March going undefeated under new manager Thomas Tuchel. Despite starting their April off with injuries and a lopsided 5-2 loss against West Brom, the Blues have enough talent to pull off a win against a Porto side that shouldn't be underestimated. The team will need far more from Timo Werner than he has been producing in front of goal if they're to keep their Champions League campaign going.

Porto: Porto have history against them heading into the match as they have lost five of the previous eight UCL matches against Chelsea. They'll hope their recent form will be enough to pull off a first-leg upset after eliminating Juventus during round of 16. It'll be a tough hill to climb without Sergio Oliveira and Taremi -- who are both suspended for this match.

Chelsea vs. Porto prediction

Porto put up a valiant effort but Chelsea get the pay off in front of goal. Pick: Chelsea 2, Porto 1