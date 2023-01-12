Chelsea look to continue their dominance in the all-time series when they visit Fulham for an English Premier League match on Thursday. The Blues (7-4-6) have won seven consecutive meetings with the Cottagers (8-4-6) and enter Thursday's showdown with a 21-game unbeaten streak in the series across all competitions since suffering a 1-0 loss in March 2006. Fulham have yet to lose since the World Cup break, going 4-1-0 overall and winning all three of their league fixtures.

Kickoff at Craven Cottage is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Blues are the -105 favorites (risk $105 to win $100) in the latest Chelsea vs. Fulham odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with the Cottagers +295 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +235 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Fulham vs. Chelsea:

Chelsea vs. Fulham spread: Chelsea -0.5 (-110)

Chelsea vs. Fulham over/under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Fulham money line: Chelsea -105, Fulham +295, Draw +235

CHE: The Blues have failed to score in six of their last eight matches across all competitions

FUL: The Cottagers have been held without a goal just once in their last 17 games across all competitions

Why you should back Chelsea



The Blues will be without both Raheem Sterling (hamstring) and Christian Pulisic (knee), who were injured in the team's 1-0 Premier League loss to Manchester City last Thursday. That means more will be expected of Kai Havertz, who is tied with Sterling for the team lead with four goals. The 23-year-old forward has gone two games without scoring after notching a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win against Bournemouth on Dec. 27.

Mason Mount also converted versus Bournemouth to climb into third place on the club with three goals in 16 games. The 24-year-old midfielder will be expected to pick up the pace after netting a career-high 11 goals in 32 matches last season. The Blues have posted five clean sheets during their seven-game winning streak against Fulham and have allowed a total of five goals in the last 16 league meetings between the sides.

Why you should back Fulham

The Cottagers also could have trouble scoring as they will be without Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is fourth in the Premier League with 11 goals. The 28-year-old Serbian striker has scored in 10 of his 15 league matches this season but won't be on the pitch Thursday as he received his fifth yellow card of the campaign in the team's last contest, a 1-0 victory against Leicester City on Jan. 5. One player manager Marco Silva will be looking to for offense is Bobby Decordova-Reid, who is second on the club with four goals.

Midfielder Joao Palhinha also is capable of scoring as he ranks third on the Cottagers after netting his third goal of the season in their 2-1 victory over Southampton on Dec. 31. Fulham's recent defensive play should provide optimism as they have allowed fewer than three goals in 11 consecutive games across all competitions. During their three-game winning streak in league play, the Cottagers have yielded a total of one goal.

