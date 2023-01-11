Chelsea hope to overcome their injury problems and avoid a three-game winless streak when they visit Fulham on Thursday for an English Premier League match. The Blues (7-4-6) lost both Christian Pulisic (knee) and Raheem Sterling (hamstring) to injuries in their last league match, with the former expected to be sidelined for several weeks. They now have the daunting task of facing red-hot Fulham (8-4-6), who are on a three-game winning streak since returning from the World Cup break.

Kickoff at Craven Cottage is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Blues are the +119 favorites (risk $100 to win $119) in the latest Chelsea vs. Fulham odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with the Cottagers +220 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Fulham vs. Chelsea:

Chelsea vs. Fulham spread: Chelsea -0.5 (+110)

Chelsea vs. Fulham over/under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Fulham money line: Chelsea +119, Fulham +220, Draw +240

CHE: The Blues have failed to score in six of their last eight matches across all competitions

FUL: The Cottagers have been held without a goal just once in their last 17 games across all competitions

Why you should back Chelsea



Since suffering three consecutive losses in the all-time series across all competitions from 1977-79, the Blues have dominated Fulham. Chelsea bounced back from the defeats with an 18-game unbeaten streak (12 wins, six draws) that was halted by a 1-0 loss in March 2006 but have followed with a 21-game run that consists of 14 victories and seven draws. The club enters Thursday with a seven-game winning streak against the Cottagers that includes five clean sheets.

With Sterling and Pulisic both sidelined and the Blues having scored only five goals over their last eight league matches, they could use another strong performance from Kepa Arrizabalaga. The 28-year-old goalkeeper has allowed fewer than two goals in all but one of his nine outings this season and is tied for ninth in the Premier League with four clean sheets. Kai Havertz and Mason Mount both scored in Chelsea's last league victory and will be counted on again on Thursday.

Why you should back Fulham

The Cottagers also could have trouble scoring as they will be without Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is fourth in the Premier League with 11 goals. The 28-year-old Serbian striker has scored in 10 of his 15 league matches this season but won't be on the pitch Thursday as he received his fifth yellow card of the campaign in the team's last contest, a 1-0 victory against Leicester City on Jan. 5. One player manager Marco Silva will be looking to for offense is Bobby Decordova-Reid, who is second on the club with four goals.

Midfielder Joao Palhinha also is capable of scoring as he ranks third on the Cottagers after netting his third goal of the season in their 2-1 victory over Southampton on Dec. 31. Fulham's recent defensive play should provide optimism as they have allowed fewer than three goals in 11 consecutive games across all competitions. During their three-game winning streak in league play, the Cottagers have yielded a total of one goal.

How to make Fulham vs. Chelsea picks

