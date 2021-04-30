Chelsea might feel like they have bigger fish to fry with the second leg of the Champions League semifinals looming on Wednesday, but before they get there they have to take care of business against 18th place Fulham. Chelsea only hold a three point lead over West Ham for fourth place, with Liverpool one point further behind. If Chelsea drop points, they risk not qualifying for next year's Champions League.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Odds: Chelsea -195, Draw +300, Fulham +600 (all odds via William Hill sportsbook)

What to Know

Fulham are hanging onto life in the Premier League by a thread. With five games left to play they trail Brighton by seven points and Newcastle by nine. Any hope that Scott Parker's men have of remaining in the Premier League rests on his side pulling in a lot of points, and quickly. They haven't been able to do that recently. An encouraging draw last week against Arsenal was precede by four losses in a row. Their form will have to turn around immediately to survive, even if it means having to beat a team near the top of the table in Chelsea.

Chelsea meanwhile have had major scoring woes recently. While manager Thomas Tuchel's men remain stout in defense, they have not score more than a single goal in a match since April 10th, a string of five matches. That said they've only conceded more than a goal once during Tuchel's tenure, when they conceded a mystifying five to West Bromwich Albion after going down a man. So hope will spring eternal for Fulham that they as an 18th place side can follow in the footballing steps of a 19th place side and shock the Blues.

Series History

Chelsea have won all of the meetings they've played against Fulham in the last six years.