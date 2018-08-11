Chelsea vs. Huddersfield score, recap: Sarri's tenure off to fine star as Jorginho scores

Chelsea's Premier League era under Maurizio Sarri is off to a superb start. In the opener, the Blues cruised to a 3-0 win at Huddersfield, earning a convincing three points after the team failed to impress during the preseason.

Here's what to know about the Chelsea win.

The winner

The winning goal came just 34 minutes in, as World Cup-winner N'Golo Kante scored with a nice finish to the far post. The central defensive midfielder doesn't score often, but he took this chance well off a cross:

Jorginho impressive

The Blues' new star in the midfield is Jorginho, who came over to Chelsea with Sarri from Napoli. And it was a great display from the Brazil-born Italian international. He had nearly a 94 percent pass accuracy and won a couple tackles, and he also scored on his debut.

Jorginho's Premier League debut by numbers:



93.9% pass accuracy

81 touches

66 passes

5 clearances

2 tackles won

1 shot

1 goal



Tidy display. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/oXVcaLNTnD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 11, 2018

His debut goal came from a penalty kick, which he took with a dose of showboating:

Jorginho with no chill, and no respect 💀💙 pic.twitter.com/XxO3vTPnZI — Logan 🔪🔪🔪 (@21Razeen) August 11, 2018



Bad start for Huddersfield, but it is early

The key to staying up for many teams is getting some key results at home. This would have been one for Huddersfield, but it is still early.

Huddersfield only put one shot on frame and struggled with possession, and it isn't going to get easier. The team has to head to Manchester City next week.

It's a tricky start to the season, and after facing Cardiff on Matchday 3, Huddersfield then takes on Everton, Crystal Palace, Leicester, Tottenham, Burnley and Liverpool. They'll need a couple nice results early on to avoid falling too far behind early on, and Saturday's performance will show them what they need to work on to improve quickly.



