Chelsea vs. Huddersfield Town live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Blues are coming off a shock loss at West Ham
Chelsea looks to get back to its winning ways when it goes to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday in mid-week Premier League action.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's on the line
The Blues are third in the league with 32 points, 14 back of first-place Manchester City. A win will keep them in the top four, while Huddersfield is aiming to increase its chances of survival, currently in 12th place and five points clear of the drop zone.
Prediction
Chelsea gets two goals in the first half and holds on in the second. Chelsea 2, Huddersfield 1.
