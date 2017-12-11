Chelsea vs. Huddersfield Town live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Chelsea looks to get back to its winning ways when it goes to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday in mid-week Premier League action.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

What's on the line

The Blues are third in the league with 32 points, 14 back of first-place Manchester City. A win will keep them in the top four, while Huddersfield is aiming to increase its chances of survival, currently in 12th place and five points clear of the drop zone.

Prediction

Chelsea gets two goals in the first half and holds on in the second. Chelsea 2, Huddersfield 1.