Chelsea vs. Huddersfield Town live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Blues are coming off a shock loss at West Ham

Chelsea looks to get back to its winning ways when it goes to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday in mid-week Premier League action.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

What's on the line

The Blues are third in the league with 32 points, 14 back of first-place Manchester City. A win will keep them in the top four, while Huddersfield is aiming to increase its chances of survival, currently in 12th place and five points clear of the drop zone.

Prediction

Chelsea gets two goals in the first half and holds on in the second. Chelsea 2, Huddersfield 1. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories