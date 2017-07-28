Chelsea vs. Inter Milan live stream info, TV channel: How to watch ICC on TV, stream online

The Blues and Nerazzurri meet on Saturday morning

Chelsea and Inter Milan meet in Asia on Saturday morning in the International Champions Cup. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 7:35 a.m. ET
Where: Singapore National Stadium in Singapore
TV: ESPN2
Stream: fuboTV and WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Chelsea to win - 8/11
Draw - 11/4
Inter to win - 18/5

Prediction

Chelsea gets the victory, and Alvaro Morata scores his first goal for the Londoners. Chelsea 2, Inter Milan 1.

