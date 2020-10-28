Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League sees Chelsea hit the road to Russia to take on Krasnodar in Group A play. The Blues opened up the competition with a poor scoreless draw at home against Sevilla, while Krasnodar went on the road to France and took some a valuable point at Rennes. A loss here for either side could potentially put them three points back of second place with four games to go.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 28 | Time: 1:55 p.m. ET

Location: Stadio FK Krasnodar -- Krasnodar, Russia

TV and live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Chelsea -195; Draw +330; Krasnodar +525 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea: Well, that's back-to-back scoreless draws for the Blues after that match against Manchester United on Saturday. The good news is the defense isn't playing poorly, but that's 211 minutes without a goal now. For a team that has a world-class attack on paper, they just haven't hit their stride. They had just one shot on goal against United. Too many times a player tries to do too much instead of that extra pass, and that's something they will surely work on before this one.

Krasnodar: This isn't a very sharp team, but the deserve respect. They have talent, Christian Ramirez is quite the player, and they have the potential to get something from this game. The key will be to watch the Blues' pace on the wing, get numbers back to defend and try to take advantage of any mistake Chelsea make in defense. A 3-1 loss to Spartak Moscow on Saturday showed the defensive woes this team has when not in sync, and against Chelsea they can't afford to commit those. Dealing with Timo Werner's pace could prove too much.

Prediction

The Blues get back on track as Werner scores twice. Pick: Chelsea 2, Krasnodar 0