Chelsea play their final Champions League group stage match on Tuesday when they welcome Krasnodar to Stamford Bridge. The Blues have won Group E with a 4-1-0 record and 13 points, while Krasnodar are into the Europa League thanks to winning a tiebreaker over Rennes.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 8

: Tuesday, Dec. 8 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge -- London, England

: Stamford Bridge -- London, England TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Chelsea -355; Draw +450; Krasnodar +1000 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea: A good opportunity here for Frank Lampard to rotate some players, and eyes will be on whether Christian Pulisic plays after scoring against Leeds United. The Blues have a wild stretch of matches coming up in the Premier League and could use some rest. Chelsea play Everton, Wolves, West Ham, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Leicester all by mid January.

Krasnodar: This is a club that can also afford to give some backups significant minutes since their fate is decided. No point of risking anything here, especially considering the club's form domestically. They are 7-3-7 in the Russian Premier League and currently are 11 points off the top. The club has been one of the better scoring teams in the league but has struggled defensively.

Prediction

Chelsea keep their undefeated record in the competition going with a goal in each half. Pick: Chelsea 2, Krasnodar 0