The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup continues on Monday and one of the biggest clubs in the English Premier League will take on one of America's biggest MLS clubs when Chelsea battles LAFC. Chelsea are a global juggernaut and will head back to the UEFA Champions League next season after a fourth-place finish in the EPL. Meanwhile, LAFC were MLS champions in 2022 and won the U.S. Open Cup last season, but are currently fifth in the Western Conference standings.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for 3 p.m. ET on Monday. Chelsea are -475 favorites (risk $475 to win $100) in the latest Inter Chelsea vs. LAFC odds, while LAFC are +1100 underdogs. A draw is priced at +600, and the over/under for total match goals is 3.5. Before locking in any LAFC vs. Chelsea picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's top picks and soccer predictions for Chelsea vs. LAFC (odds subject to change):

Chelsea -1.5 at -120 (1 unit)

Chelsea to score over 2.5 goals +108 (0.25 units)

Both teams to score -110 (0.25 units)

Chelsea -1.5 (-120)

This is one of the biggest clubs in Europe, and the talent gap will be pretty substantial in this matchup. Chelsea have shelled out $1.6 billion in transfer fees since new ownership took over in 2022, and LAFC have only spent $88 million on transfers since the club was founded in 2018. To make matters worse for the MLS side, Chelsea closed out their season in outstanding form, while LAFC are in the middle of what has been a disappointing campaign thus far.

"Chelsea should be too strong for LAFC when the teams clash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday," Green said. "Some European teams will be tired after a long campaign, but that shouldn't be an issue for the Blues, as they have a very large squad."

Chelsea to score over 2.5 goals (+108)

LAFC is at a tremendous disadvantage here because they're in the middle of their league season. They'll have to try to strike a balance between putting a strong foot forward in this global competition and keeping their core healthy to make up ground in the MLS standings when play resumes later this month. Meanwhile, Chelsea is coming off a lengthy EPL season but finished the season in fantastic form with wins in eight of their last nine matches across all competitions.

Chelsea surged to fourth in the EPL and is back in the UCL after a dramatic win over Nottingham Forest on the final day of the season. The Blues went on to add an emphatic UEFA Conference League Final victory (4-1) over Real Betis. They'll want to rest up for a huge 2025-26 campaign, but should have the depth to field a squad with plenty of attacking prowess even if they are heavily rotating.

Both teams to score (-110)

It's still generally uncertain how seriously clubs will be taking this competition given the timing and the circumstances, but the general dichotomy between English football and American football certainly lends itself well to this wager. Americans are constantly seeking validation when presented with these opportunities, and you can expect the same at the club level as the MLS looks to prove its quality. Meanwhile, Chelsea will be looking to further confirm the EPL's place on the global stage while simultaneously snuffing out any aspirations of parity.

"The Chelsea defense is a little leaky, and the Blues may concede on Monday, but they should be able to put a few goals past LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris," Green noted.

