Both teams should come in fired up Sunday after letting leads slip away last week as Leeds United hosts Chelsea in a 2022-23 English Premier League match. Both teams are sitting on four points after two games, but both led with less than 10 minutes remaining before settling for 2-2 draws in Matchweek 2. Chelsea mostly dominated Tottenham in their Sunday showdown but gave up a Harry Kane equalizer six minutes into stoppage time. It came after a controversial non-call on a Spurs foul and led to red cards for both managers following the game. Leeds controlled its match with Southampton on Saturday but allowed the Saints to level it in the 81st minute. Now, both will be looking to get back in the win column. The Blues finished third in the Premier League table last season, while Leeds was 17th, just three points above relegation.

Leeds vs. Chelsea spread: Chelsea -1.5

Leeds vs. Chelsea over/under: 2.5 goals

Leeds vs. Chelsea money line: Leeds +470, Chelsea -180, Draw +325

Leeds: It has been outscored 15-12 in its past 10 league matches (3-4-3).

Chelsea: It has a 15-12 goal advantage in its past 10 EPL games (4-4-2).

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues will be missing manager Thomas Tuchel, who was disciplined for a post-match skirmish with Spurs manager Antonio Conte. But the team will be fired up after missing out on what would have been a huge victory. New addition Kalidou Koulibaly was a menace all day against Tottenham and scored one of the goals, and fellow defender Reece James also scored on a brilliant strike. Chelsea will be looking to get more out of Mason Mount (11 league goals, 10 assists in 2021-22), Kai Havertz (eight goals) and Raheem Sterling (13 for Manchester City).

USMNT star Christian Pulisic, who has 19 goals in limited playing time in his four seasons with Chelsea, also could end up playing a larger role. The Blues haven't lost to Leeds since 2002, going 6-2-0 in all competitions since then. They also were an excellent team on the road last season, losing just three games and allowing just 11 of their 33 goals away from home. The 33 goals conceded was the third-best mark in the league, while Leeds allowed 79, the second-most in the EPL. Chelsea also scored 34 more goals (76-42) and had 100 more shots (585-485).

Why you should back Leeds

The Whites also will have a chip on their shoulder after allowing two goals in the final 18 minutes of last weekend's match. They held the ball for 58 percent of the match against the Saints but couldn't hold on. They had just 40 percent possession in the opener against Wolves but came away with a 2-1 victory. They have nine shots on target in the two games, tied for third-most in the league. Veteran Spanish midfielder Rodrigo has been on fire in the early going, scoring three goals, including a brace last weekend, after scoring six goals all of last season.

Leeds added a lot of pieces in the offseason to avoid flirting with relegation again. USMNT players Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams were part of that, and both should start in midfield for the third straight week. Luis Sinisterra, who had 12 goals and seven assists last season with Feyenoord in the Dutch Eredivisie, is a solid option off the bench. Forward Jack Harrison has two assists and can always find room to operate. The Blues haven't gotten a goal from an attacker in the run of play so far, with two coming from defenders and the other on a penalty.

