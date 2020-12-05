Chelsea have provisionally gone top of the Premier League after a 3-1 home win over Leeds United on Saturday with Olivier Giroud on target for the fifth time this week and Christian Pulisic grabbing a late strike.

Frank Lampard's men are now one point ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool -- albeit having played one more match than their rivals -- and the result drops Marcelo Bielsa's side down to 13th.

It started well enough for Leeds with Patrick Bamford opening the scoring at Stamford Bridge after just four minutes after he was played in behind the defence by Kalvin Phillips for his eighth goal of the season.

However, the visitors' joy lasted less than 25 minutes as Giroud -- fresh from his four-goal haul against Sevilla in the Champions League in midweek -- poked home from a Reece James assist to the delight of the diminished crowd present for his first league goal this campaign.

It was level at the break, and it took over a quarter of an hour of play in the second half before somebody broke the deadlock and it was Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma doing the damage with his fourth goal this term after he was teed up by Mason Mount.

USMNT star Pulisic had been on since the 30-minute mark after replacing the injured Hakim Ziyech and was sporting a new beard as he added gloss to the scoreline late on with his third goal of the season and first in the league from a Timo Werner assist.

Giroud was afforded rapturous applause as he made way for Tammy Abraham with 11 minutes remaining and Lampard also sent Mateo Kovacic on from the bench to let for Kai Havertz for a 23-minute cameo as the German plays himself back to match fitness. Ultimately the Blues did enough for the win and moved into that provisional top spot.