After falling at the hands of Liverpool in the EFL Cup final, Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea will have to bounce back quickly to avoid all their doors for trophies closing in one week. Spirits couldn't be higher around the Leeds United locker room as despite being relegated from the Premier League, they're on the path right back after knocking off league leaders Leicester City. For Daniel Farke and the squad, defeating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge would be a step in the right direction to push for promotion in terms of momentum.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Feb. 28 | Time : 2:30 p.m.

: Wednesday, Feb. 28 | : 2:30 p.m. Location : Stamford Bridge-- London, England

: Stamford Bridge-- London, England TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Chelsea -215; Draw +325; Leeds United +525

Storylines

Chelsea: Lately, the Chelsea defense has been strong but the attack can't back things up. Despite outproducing Liverpool during the EFL Cup final, the Blues allowed a chance for silverware to slip through their fingers, and now they must charge through the FA Cup and leave that disappointment in the rearview mirror. Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson haven't been good enough in attack but as Christopher Nkunku is injured yet again, the pair will need to step up.

Leed United: Unbeaten in 13 matches to start 2023, there aren't many clubs in English soccer hotter than Leeds United right now. Crysencio Summerville's 15 goals are in the hunt for the Championship golden boot while Georgino Rutter's 12 assists lead the league at the moment. Essentially, this is a Premier League team already and one that is set to give Chelsea some trouble at their home stadium.

Prediction

Chelsea's woes will continue as Leeds United will knock them out of FA Cup play bringing more pressure to Pochettino as the Blues continue to spiral. Pick: Chelsea 1, Leeds United 2