A rivalry dating back over half a century will be renewed for the first time in eight years as Chelsea host Leeds United, with whom they shared many a running battle in the 1960s and 1970s. There will also be more recent wounds to reopen when Marcelo Bielsa and Frank Lampard meet, the former having provoked the fury of the then-Derby County boss for sending spies to monitor his training sessions in the 2018/19 Championship season.

The Chelsea boss insists those events, the biggest story in English football just under two years ago, is in the past but he will certainly not want chants of "stop crying Frank Lampard" to emanate from Leeds fans on social media.

Date : Saturday, Dec. 5

: Saturday, Dec. 5 Time : 3:00pm ET

: 3:00pm ET Location : Stamford Bridge -- London, England

: Stamford Bridge -- London, England TV: NBCSN

Fubo (try for free) Odds: Chelsea -188; Draw +333; Leeds +500 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea: What does Olivier Giroud's recent outbreak of goal scoring mean for Chelsea's frontline? Could the veteran French international, who scored four against Sevilla in midweek, once more have overhauled Tammy Abraham as the first-choice center forward with Timo Werner seemingly established as a wide option early in his career in England.

These are the sort of headaches managers relish and the Chelsea boss himself was at pains to praise Giroud's professionalism even as he considers leaving for more regular first-team football. Despite his form there is no guarantee that Lampard will grant him a regular role. "I don't think it is a case of giving any player an assurances over game time with the size of squad we have," he said.

Leeds: As in inevitably the case with new Leeds signing, Raphinha had to wait a fair while after his $23million move from Rennes, only making his full Premier League debut in the 0-0 draw with Arsenal after the November international break. He has proven to be worth the wait.

Against the Gunners he was a devastating attacking weapon just as he was against Everton, where he scored the game's only goal. Both Ben Chilwell and Reece James are more effective going forward than back, if Raphinha can pin the Chelsea full-backs deep it could make a major impact on the game.

Prediction

There seem to be few sides capable of holding Chelsea's impressive attack at bay just now. Leeds' energetic pressing rarely makes for dull games against the Premier League's biggest teams but the Blues ought to have enough. PICK: Chelsea (-188)