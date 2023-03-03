Leeds United will take on Chelsea at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are 5-3-3 at home, while Leeds United are 1-3-8 on the road. Leeds United can't catch a break as the underdogs this season, and currently sit at 2-4-9 in that position. Their fans might not be happy, but their bettors might be: a $100 bet on them to lose every English Premier League game so far is now worth a hefty $1,349.73. Chelsea have performed about as expected when favored so far this season, and currently sit at 8-6-6 when expecting a win.

The latest Chelsea vs. Leeds United odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Chelsea as the -160 favorites (risk $160 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Leeds United the +430 underdog. A draw is priced at +285, and the over/under is set at 2.5 goals. Before entering any Chelsea vs. Leeds United picks, you'll want to see the EPL predictions from SportsLine's soccer insider James Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

The expert is 11-3 (+884) on his last 14 Champions League picks and was 8-4 (+490) on his final 12 World Cup plays (5-0 on over/under picks). He's also 18-14-1 (+2.51) on his Premier League picks this season.

Now, Holliman has dialed in on Chelsea vs. Leeds United and just revealed his English Premier League picks and predictions. Here are the EPL odds and trends for Chelsea vs. Leeds United:

Chelsea vs. Leeds United money line: Chelsea: -160, Leeds United: +430, Draw: +285

Chelsea vs. Leeds United over/under: 2.5 goals

What you need to know about Leeds United

Leeds United and Southampton found themselves locked in a 0-0 stalemate after the first half last Saturday, but Leeds United scored a goal at the 77 minute-mark which was all they needed. Leeds United had just enough and edged out Southampton 1-0. Leeds enter the weekend ranked 17th in the Premier League standings, just one-point clear of Everton and Bournemouth.

Leeds United have scored 29 goals this season, while conceding 39 times in league play. Rodrigo ranks seventh in the Premier League with 10 goals.

What you need to know about Chelsea

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur were all tied up 0-0 at the break last Sunday, but Chelsea were shut out after they couldn't score in the second half either. Chelsea came up short against Tottenham Hotspur, falling 2-0. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Chelsea, who haven't won a game since January 21st.

Chelsea have failed to score in five of their last six games across all competitions. Chelsea were also shutout in the reverse fixture against Leeds earlier this season, a 3-0 win for Leeds United.

How to make Chelsea vs. Leeds United picks

Holliman has taken an in-depth look at the Chelsea vs. Leeds United showdown and locked in his most confident best bets.

