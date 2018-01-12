Chelsea vs. Leicester City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The last two Premier League champs face off on Saturday at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea welcomes Leicester City. The Blues are in third place in the league and looking to inch closer to the top, while the Foxes have their sights set on Europa League qualification, having built itself a nice cushion from the drop zone.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: NBC Sports app

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Leicester nearly pulls off the upset, but a late goal from a corner kick gives the Blues a point. Chelsea 1, Leicester 1.