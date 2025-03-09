Enzo Maresca will host his former team Leicester City as Chelsea look to gain in the European race following Manchester City's loss to Nottingham Forest. Facing a Leicester City side that are headed for the Championship, the odds will be in the Blues' favor but this is the time of the season when anything can happen as teams fight for survival.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, March 9 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Sunday, March 9 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge -- London

: Stamford Bridge -- London TV: USA | Live stream: Fubo TV (Try for free)

USA | Fubo TV (Try for free) Odds: Chelsea -450; Draw +550; Leicester City +1000

Storylines

Chelsea: Fresh off of Reece James seeing them through the first leg of their Europa Conference league round of 16 match versus Copenhagen, Chelsea are still looking to turn around their Premier League form. The Blues have lost three of their last five matches in league play and are in danger of slipping out of the top five. With Cole Palmer going cold and Nicolas Jackson missing out due to injury, no one has been able to lift the attack.

Chelsea predicted XI: Filip Jorgensen, Reece James, Tosin Adarabioyo, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Jadon Sancho, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto, Christopher Nkunku

Leicester City: Having the second-lowest-scoring attack in the Premier League along with a defense that has conceded the second-most goals in the league is a recipe for disaster. While there's a way for the Foxes to avoid the drop, it won't matter without fixing these issues as soon as possible. Facing a struggling Chelsea side could be a chance for Leicester to find the back of the net but with how they've been performing, that's only half the battle when the Foxes need to also stop Chelsea's attack.

Leicester City predicted XI: Mads Hermansen, Victor Kristiansen, Jannik Vestergaard, Wout Faes, James Justin, Harry Winks, Wilfried Ndidi, Stephy Mavididi, Bilal El Khannouss, Facundo Buonanotte, Jamie Vardy

Prediction

It's a good get-right spot for the Blues despite their recent form facing Leicester City at home. Even Palmer will end his drought with a goal in this one. Pick: Chelsea 3, Leicester City 0