Chelsea got revenge on Leicester City on Tuesday in Premier League action, winning 2-1 thanks to a Jorginho penalty. The Blues put the ball in the net several times but were on the wrong side of VAR; still, Thomas Tuchel's side managed to overcome the set backs to move into third place in the league.
But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.
Chelsea player ratings
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Edouard Mendy
|90
He could do nothing about Kelechi Iheanacho's goal and had scarcely anything else to do on a quiet night for the Blues.
5
(DEF) Reece James
|90
Once more he looked at ease on the right side of the back three, pushing forward where possible and defending assertively. Mateo Kovacic might have wondered if James could have just cleared the ball in the build-up to Leicester's goal but no player on either side bettered his nine recoveries.
7
(DEF) Thiago Silva
|90
Defensively he was not put out of his comfort zone, heading clear anything that came his way, but what stood out was his reliable, progressive passing that set Chelsea on the right footing as they looked to move the ball up the pitch more swiftly.
7
(DEF) Antonio Rudiger
|90
A forceful run from the second half corner fired Chelsea into the lead and Rudiger was as appropriate a scorer as Tuchel's side could have had, such have been his improvements under new management. His willingness to step up from defense into midfield is never anything less than invigorating.
7
(MID) Cesar Azpilicueta
|87
He certainly is not the attacking force that James or Callum Hudson-Odoi can be in his position but only Silva won more aerial duels as he quelled any pressure coming down the Leicester left.
6
(MID) N'Golo Kante
|32
A commanding performance in the first quarter of the game before injury seemed to hobble him, Thomas Tuchel will be sweating on the fitness of his best player over the next 10 days.
6
(MID) Jorginho
|90
The Italian is now Chelsea's top Premier League scorer this season, all seven of his goals coming from the penalty spot and he certainly took this one with customary composure. Much of his defensive work flies under the radar but he was once more near the top in most key metrics.
7
(MID) Ben Chilwell
|90
Delivered an excellent cross for Rudiger's opener in a display of attacking quality throughout. The England international was strong in the air as well.
6
(FWD) Christian Pulisic
|90
Immediately Pulisic brought an aggressiveness to the Chelsea attack and press that Hakim Ziyech perhaps had not at Wembley. Despite his bright start he faded into the second half and his touch was particularly heavy when Werner teed him up in the 85th minute.
5
(FWD) Timo Werner
|90
Werner certainly put on a show for the returning fans at Stamford Bridge. There might be no player more capable of moving from the sublime to the ridiculous in the space of a few moments, the same player who with one drop of the shoulder beat Wilfred Ndidi and Wesley Fofana was then handling the ball into the Leicester net and celebrating like he did not know it was about to be ruled out. Luck is also not on his side, he should have had a penalty in the 19th minute when Youri Tielemans kicked his heel and won one after 65 minutes by drawing a foul.
6
(FWD) Mason Mount
|90
On the day he was named Chelsea's player of the season, Mount proved why such an honor was never in doubt. Drifting from flank to flank his first instinct was to drive at the Leicester defense and but for the excellence of Kasper Schmeichel he would have had a goal.
7
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Mateo Kovacic
|Kante, 32
Punished for a heavy touch in the build-up to Iheanacho's goal, Kovacic looked like a player lacking sharpness after a month on the sidelines.
6
Kurt Zouma
|Azpilicueta, 88'
That Azpilicueta was booked for making his way off the pitch too slowly said everything about a substitution designed as much to chew the clock as to offer another clearing head on Leicester's late crosses.
N/A
Olivier Giroud
|Werner, 90'
Another substitute brought on to waste time.
N/A
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Thomas Tuchel
|3
The Chelsea boss deserves credit for making necessary changes to the attack to add the spark that was missing on Saturday whilst keeping the core of the team in place. His side were customarily excellent defensively and created good chances from open play; it should concern him that the Blues needed set pieces to find the net.
7
Leicester player ratings
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Kasper Schmeichel
|90
The Danish goalkeeper had a couple good moments but cannot be faulted for any of the goals. He dealt well with crosses and was positioned well.
7
(DEF) Wesley Fofana
|90
An absolutely silly foul on Timo Werner that led to the game-winning goal via a penalty kick. It is just a mistake from a player in need of more experience. Costly.
4
(DEF) Caglar Soyuncu
|90
Physical, lively and largely superb. A towering menace who played well and in nearly every aspect, showing tremendous hustle with his back against the wall.
5
(DEF) Timothy Castagne
|90
Just lost Rudiger on the goal, failing to defend the corner properly. Never quite recovered there with poor positioning and didn't even record a tackle.
4
(DEF) Luke Thomas
|90
Playing beyond his years. Just a wise, technical player with a huge future. He continues to deliver really quality performances, though he positioning could be better.
7
(MID) Wilfred Ndidi
|90
Probably could have done a little better on the goal, though it was hard a ball to react to. Defensively in the middle, he did most things well, recovering the ball a team-high nine times. Also had an assist.
7
(MID) Youri Tielemans
|90
Recorded five tackles, won most of his duels, but his passing in the final third was poor, completing just 64.3 percent of those. Created just one chance.
6
(MID) Marc Albrighton
|67
A quiet night. Had just 12 touches in 67 minutes. Contributed next to nothing and was taken out in the second half.
6
(MID) James Maddison
|60
A quiet performance, playing just 60 minutes and was taken off. Lacked a step, lacked confidence, and it was an odd display.
3
(FWD) Ayoze Perez
|90
Quiet, but he had a chance to be loud. He had a golden look at goal late to tie it and sent it way above the goal. Just wasteful.
4
(FWD) Jamie Vardy
|90
He touched the ball 15 times. Had a couple OK looks but was dominated by this Chelsea defense, which didn't let him get behind.
3
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Ricardo Pereira
|Albrighton (67')
Brought some pace to the right and created two dangerous chances off the bench. A good cameo.
7
Kelechi Iheanacho
|Maddison (60')
Scored off the bench, doing exactly what was asked of him. Also created a chance.
8
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Brenden Rodgers
|2
He was all smiles after the match knowing his players gave it their all. Champions League qualification is in doubt, but he's confident in his side, knowing they've won a trophy and can get the job done. He really cannot afford to start Ayoze Perez going forward though in big games.
4