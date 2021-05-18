Name Minutes How did they do? Rating

(GK) Edouard Mendy 90 He could do nothing about Kelechi Iheanacho's goal and had scarcely anything else to do on a quiet night for the Blues. 5

(DEF) Reece James 90 Once more he looked at ease on the right side of the back three, pushing forward where possible and defending assertively. Mateo Kovacic might have wondered if James could have just cleared the ball in the build-up to Leicester's goal but no player on either side bettered his nine recoveries. 7

(DEF) Thiago Silva 90 Defensively he was not put out of his comfort zone, heading clear anything that came his way, but what stood out was his reliable, progressive passing that set Chelsea on the right footing as they looked to move the ball up the pitch more swiftly. 7

(DEF) Antonio Rudiger 90 A forceful run from the second half corner fired Chelsea into the lead and Rudiger was as appropriate a scorer as Tuchel's side could have had, such have been his improvements under new management. His willingness to step up from defense into midfield is never anything less than invigorating. 7

(MID) Cesar Azpilicueta 87 He certainly is not the attacking force that James or Callum Hudson-Odoi can be in his position but only Silva won more aerial duels as he quelled any pressure coming down the Leicester left. 6

(MID) N'Golo Kante 32 A commanding performance in the first quarter of the game before injury seemed to hobble him, Thomas Tuchel will be sweating on the fitness of his best player over the next 10 days. 6

(MID) Jorginho 90 The Italian is now Chelsea's top Premier League scorer this season, all seven of his goals coming from the penalty spot and he certainly took this one with customary composure. Much of his defensive work flies under the radar but he was once more near the top in most key metrics. 7

(MID) Ben Chilwell 90 Delivered an excellent cross for Rudiger's opener in a display of attacking quality throughout. The England international was strong in the air as well. 6

(FWD) Christian Pulisic 90 Immediately Pulisic brought an aggressiveness to the Chelsea attack and press that Hakim Ziyech perhaps had not at Wembley. Despite his bright start he faded into the second half and his touch was particularly heavy when Werner teed him up in the 85th minute. 5

(FWD) Timo Werner 90 Werner certainly put on a show for the returning fans at Stamford Bridge. There might be no player more capable of moving from the sublime to the ridiculous in the space of a few moments, the same player who with one drop of the shoulder beat Wilfred Ndidi and Wesley Fofana was then handling the ball into the Leicester net and celebrating like he did not know it was about to be ruled out. Luck is also not on his side, he should have had a penalty in the 19th minute when Youri Tielemans kicked his heel and won one after 65 minutes by drawing a foul. 6

(FWD) Mason Mount 90 On the day he was named Chelsea's player of the season, Mount proved why such an honor was never in doubt. Drifting from flank to flank his first instinct was to drive at the Leicester defense and but for the excellence of Kasper Schmeichel he would have had a goal. 7

Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating

Mateo Kovacic Kante, 32 Punished for a heavy touch in the build-up to Iheanacho's goal, Kovacic looked like a player lacking sharpness after a month on the sidelines. 6

Kurt Zouma Azpilicueta, 88' That Azpilicueta was booked for making his way off the pitch too slowly said everything about a substitution designed as much to chew the clock as to offer another clearing head on Leicester's late crosses. N/A

Olivier Giroud Werner, 90' Another substitute brought on to waste time. N/A

Manager Subs used How did the manager do? Rating