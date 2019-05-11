Chelsea vs. Leicester City: Premier League Matchday 38 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Having already qualified for the Champions League next season, Chelsea aims to lock up third place on Championship Sunday when the Blues go to Leicester City to close out the league season. The Blues enter the game in third place with 71 points and a one-point lead over Tottenham. Leicester, meanwhile, is in ninth place with 51 points and aiming to finish in the top half of the table and enter the summer with some momentum.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Chelsea vs. Leicester City

Date : Sunday, May 12



: Sunday, May 12 Time : 10 a.m. ET



: 10 a.m. ET Location : King Power Stadium



: King Power Stadium TV channel : CNBC



: CNBC Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Chelsea +144 / Leicester City +176 / Draw +235

Storylines

Chelsea: The Blues are in a great spot after sitting outside of the top four, and with a top-four spot booked there isn't a whole lot riding on this game. The team would love to lock up third though, and they'll be guaranteed it with a victory.

Leicester City: The Foxes just had a tough 1-0 loss at Manchester City on Monday, but they could be the fresher squad with Chelsea playing in the Europa League semifinals on Thursday. Leicester beat Chelsea earlier in the season and will be confident in doing the same, but expect Jamie Vardy to double-teamed from time to time when played diagonally into the box.

Chelsea vs. Leicester City prediction

The teams both score in the second half and settle for a point, as Chelsea awaits Spurs' result to see if they finish in third place.

Pick: Draw (+235)