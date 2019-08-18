Chelsea vs. Leicester City updates: Live Premier League game scores, results for Sunday

Leicester City will look to get a leg up on Chelsea in their first matchup against each other this year. They will face off against one another at 11:30 a.m. ET this coming Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

On Sunday, Leicester City took on Wolverhampton for the first time this season, but the teams will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. They finished on equal footing with a 0-0 draw.

Chelsea faced Manchester United and failed to start things off on the right foot. Chelsea suffered a grim 0-4 defeat to Manchester United .

Leicester City won their first match against Chelsea 1-0 last season, but Chelsea managed a 0-0 tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a win.