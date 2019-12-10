Chelsea vs. Lille: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online, time

Chelsea's Champions League life is on the line when it hosts Lille on Tuesday on Matchday 6. In Group H, the Blues enter the day in third place but with the easiest path to advancing to the round of 16. Ajax is in first place with 10 points, while Valencia is in second with eight, the same amount as Chelsea.

But the Spanish side won the head-to-head tiebreaker (one win, one draw against Chelsea). With Ajax and Valencia playing in Amsterdam, the Blues are out if they lose. A win clinches a spot in the next round no matter what, while a draw would be enough as long as Ajax defeats Valencia. It's the most complicated group left and one of two groups that hasn't had any team clinch a spot in the next round.



You can find all of the group scenarios here. Here's what to know about the game:

Chelsea vs. Lille

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 10

: Tuesday, Dec. 10 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge

Storylines

Chelsea: The Blues have won just one of their last four games in all competitions and struggled in a loss at lowly Everton on Saturday. Now the Blues must turn it around. On paper, it's hard to see how this game ends with any other result than a Chelsea win, but who had the club losing at Everton or at home to West Ham? The Blues have to avoid shooting themselves in the foot and play with a little more patience in attack.



Lille: Nothing but pride to play for, so it will be interesting to see if this team embraces the role of spoiler or not. In third place in Ligue 1 and on a three-game winning streak, going for a result hear to keep momentum and confidence high may be wise.

Chelsea vs. Lille prediction

The poor run of form ends for the Blues with a big win at home to advance.



Pick: Chelsea 2, Lille 0