Chelsea vs. Lille: How to watch Champions League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The pressure is on both Chelsea and Lille when they get together on Wednesday in France as part of Matchday 2 in the Champions League group stage. These two clubs lost their opening match and now face the real possibility of digging themselves a hole they may not be able to escape. With Valencia and Ajax both having three points, one of these two hope they'll be able to finish the night with three of their own.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Chelsea vs. Lille

Date : Wednesday, Oct. 2



: Wednesday, Oct. 2 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Stade Pierre-Mauroy (Lille, France)



: Stade Pierre-Mauroy (Lille, France) TV channel : TUDNxtra 2



Storylines

Chelsea: Is Christian Pulisic even going to play? He hasn't played in an important match for this team in over a month. He was benched for the opening loss to Valencia and hasn't played in the last three Premier League games. If he starts, it will prove that he has impressed in training. If he doesn't, the exact opposite.

Lille: They've got three matches unbeaten and have looked sharp defensively. Against the Blues, can they handle the speed of Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham? Expect Lille to play cautiously in defense, while in attack they'll look to play fast on the counter.

Prediction

The Blues impose their will and score a big road win to build momentum.

Pick: Chelsea 2, Lille 1