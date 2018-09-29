Chelsea vs. Liverpool final score, recap: Sturridge saves Reds with stunning late goal

In a battle of two Premier League contenders, there were no winners ... except for fans who got to witness the game.

In a wild, back and forth contest between two undefeated teams, Chelsea and Liverpool played out a frantic 90-minute battle that included two of the best goals of the season. Eden Hazard got the opener for the Blues in the first half and Daniel Sturridge produced a contender for goal of the year in the dying minutes to rescue a point for Jurgen Klopp's team.

Hazard's goal came just days after he scored the winner against Liverpool in the League Cup at Anfield, eliminating the Reds. His goal came from some brilliant passing from home team, and he finished at the far post with class 25 minutes in:

Eden Hazard has been unstoppable pic.twitter.com/MT73FYsqQX — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 29, 2018

With Liverpool going for an equalizer, the team made changes for more attacking players, one of them being Xherdan Shaqiri. And the Swiss international almost scored soon after he came on, but he missed this golden chance in front of goal:

Shaqiri how have you missed that?! pic.twitter.com/GI4tiHQUVO — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 29, 2018

Then, it finally came. Sturridge, against his former team, went upper far corner with this curling effort in the 89th minute:

GOAL OF THE SEASON?!?! GO ON STURRIDGE! pic.twitter.com/f6IBuHP54I — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 29, 2018

And with the result, Liverpool falls to second place after failing to win in league for the first time this season. The Reds are level with Manchester City on points but trail on goal differential. Chelsea, meanwhile, remains in third.

Relive Chelsea vs. Liverpool

