Chelsea and Liverpool meet at Wembley on Sunday in a rematch of the 2021-22 EFL Cup final with the first trophy of the 2023-24 season at stake. The Reds won on penalties two years ago and are favorites for this one given their superior showing in the Premier League so far. The Blues are targeting European qualification via the domestic cups and this is the most obvious route to that with Mauricio Pochettino also potentially one game away from his first major title in English soccer. \

On their route to the final, Chelsea have seen off AFC Wimbledon, Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough. The Londoners can now target a sixth success for the club in this competition, but also know that a loss would make them the first club in English history to lose six domestic cup finals consecutively.

Liverpool have seen off Leicester City, Bournemouth, West Ham United and Fulham to get here, and Jurgen Klopp's men are still on course for a quadruple with Premier League, UEFA Europa League, EFL Cup and FA Cup success. The Reds could also hit double figures for League Cup triumphs and this will be a 14th final outing. Liverpool are unbeaten in eight against Chelsea but seven of those were draws, and two of them came at Wembley so expect this to be tight.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Feb. 25 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Wembley Stadium -- London, England Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Chelsea +200; Draw +260; Liverpool +100

Team news

Chelsea: Benoit Badiashile, Reece James, Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella are all injured and unlikely to recover for this one. Thiago Silva is also a doubt although Djordje Petrovic could start ahead of Robert Sanchez. However, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu and Romeo Lavia will also miss out.

Potential Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson.

Liverpool: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Doak, Stefan Bajcetic, Joel Matip, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones are all out. Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez missed the midweek win over Luton Town while Dominik Szoboszlai faces a late fitness check. Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott could both start at Wembley on Sunday.

Potential Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Endo, Mac Allister; Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz.

Prediction

Liverpool might be undermanned but they are on a stronger dynamic than Chelsea. Although it will be tight, the Reds should edge the Blues and Klopp will sign off with trophy success as Pochettino's wait goes on. Pick: Chelsea 1, Liverpool 2.